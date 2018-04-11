Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 cup canola oil
- 3⁄4 cups sugar, honey, agave or maple syrup
- 2 large eggs
- 1⁄2 pound pound carrots, scrubbed and grated
- 1⁄2 cup cup chopped lightly toasted pecans, walnuts or hazelnuts
- 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄2 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- With the help of your adult, turn the oven on and set it to 350 degrees.
- Put cupcake liners in 12 cupcake or muffin tins.
- Put the oil, sugar and eggs in a large bowl or in a stand mixer with paddles attached.
- Beat the mixture until everything is evenly blended.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Using the scoop, fill each of the prepared muffin tins 2/3 of the way to the top.
- With the help of your adult, put the muffin tins in the oven and bake 22–25 minutes or until the tops are slightly browned and rounded. (When they’re done, a toothpick should come out clean.)
- Let sit until cool (10–15 minutes). Then remove the cupcakes from the tins.