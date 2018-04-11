Carrot Cupcakes

By -
0
10
Carrots

Ingredients:

  • 1⁄2 cup canola oil
  • 3⁄4 cups sugar, honey, agave or maple syrup
  • 2  large eggs
  • 1⁄2 pound pound carrots, scrubbed and grated
  • 1⁄2 cup cup chopped lightly toasted pecans, walnuts or hazelnuts
  • 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1⁄2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. With the help of your adult, turn the oven on and set it to 350 degrees.
  2. Put cupcake liners in 12 cupcake or muffin tins.
  3. Put the oil, sugar and eggs in a large bowl or in a stand mixer with paddles attached.
  4. Beat the mixture until everything is evenly blended.
  5. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until just combined.
  6. Using the scoop, fill each of the prepared muffin tins 2/3 of the way to the top.
  7. With the help of your adult, put the muffin tins in the oven and bake 22–25 minutes or until the tops are slightly browned and rounded. (When they’re done, a toothpick should come out clean.)
  8. Let sit until cool (10–15 minutes). Then remove the cupcakes from the tins.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCarrot & Lemon Thyme Risotto
Next articleGingered Carrots

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.