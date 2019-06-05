Cheese and Spinach Strata
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen spinach, thawed
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 6 cups wheat bread, torn into 1-inch pieces
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Coat an 11-x7-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat, add mushrooms and season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cook mushrooms until soft and lightly browned. Remove from heat and let cool.
- Place frozen spinach in a colander and let thaw, pressing down to remove any excess liquid before using.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, remaining teaspoon of salt and additional seasonings.
- Place half the bread evenly in prepared baking dish, layer spinach, then mushrooms and half the cheese. Repeat the layers with remaining bread, vegetables and cheese.
- Pour seasoned milk and egg mixture over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and press down slightly to help milk mixture soak into the bread.
- Refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
- When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°. Bake, uncovered, 50-60 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
