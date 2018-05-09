Chicken Stroganoff

Ingredients:

  • 6 ounces egg noodles
  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 chicken breasts, cubed
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cook egg noodles in large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan and set aside. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same skillet. Add mushrooms and onions and cook until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Sprinkle with flour and stir until combined. Add chicken broth and increase heat to medium high. Bring to boil and simmer until thickened, stirring frequently, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in sour cream and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Add chicken and mushroom mixture back to pan. Cook 3-5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Add egg noodles, toss to coat in sauce and serve immediately. Garnish with parsley if desired.

