Beefy Sausage Zucchini Bake

By -
0
1

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound extra lean ground beef
  • 1/2 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • pepper to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 6 ounces unsalted tomato paste
  • 2 cans diced tomatoes Italian style, 15.5 ounce
  • 4 cups sliced zucchini about 4 small
  • 1/4 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. In a skillet, brown beef, pork, and onion. Drain if needed.
  2. Add seasonings, tomato paste, and canned tomatoes. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Stir in zucchini.
  4. Transfer mixture into a greased 9X13 baking dish. Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly.
  5. Remove from oven and sprinkle with grated parmesan.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS