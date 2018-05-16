Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound extra lean ground beef
- 1/2 pound ground pork sausage
- 1 medium onion chopped
- pepper to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 6 ounces unsalted tomato paste
- 2 cans diced tomatoes Italian style, 15.5 ounce
- 4 cups sliced zucchini about 4 small
- 1/4 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- In a skillet, brown beef, pork, and onion. Drain if needed.
- Add seasonings, tomato paste, and canned tomatoes. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Stir in zucchini.
- Transfer mixture into a greased 9X13 baking dish. Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with grated parmesan.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!