Coconut Caramel Pie

By -
0
18

Submitted by: Ann Wiley of Amsterdam, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 2 graham cracker crusts, 9”
  • 1/4 cup margarine, melted
  • 1 pkg. coconut, 7 oz. 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 pkg. cream cheese, 8 oz.
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14 oz.
  • 1 carton frozen whipped topping, thawed, 12 oz.
  • 1 jar caramel topping

Directions:

  1. Place margarine, coconut and pecans in skillet and toast until golden brown. Watch and stir often, as it will burn quickly. Set aside.
  2. Separately, mix cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth; fold in thawed whipped topping.
  3. In each prepared graham cracker crust, layer cream cheese mixture, a drizzled layer of the caramel topping, then the coconut mixture on top. Repeat all 3 layers, ending with coconut mixture; cover and place in freezer. Keep pie frozen, as it will break down if too warm.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.