Submitted by: Ann Wiley of Amsterdam, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 2 graham cracker crusts, 9”
- 1/4 cup margarine, melted
- 1 pkg. coconut, 7 oz. 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1 pkg. cream cheese, 8 oz.
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 14 oz.
- 1 carton frozen whipped topping, thawed, 12 oz.
- 1 jar caramel topping
Directions:
- Place margarine, coconut and pecans in skillet and toast until golden brown. Watch and stir often, as it will burn quickly. Set aside.
- Separately, mix cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth; fold in thawed whipped topping.
- In each prepared graham cracker crust, layer cream cheese mixture, a drizzled layer of the caramel topping, then the coconut mixture on top. Repeat all 3 layers, ending with coconut mixture; cover and place in freezer. Keep pie frozen, as it will break down if too warm.