Ingredients:
- 2 slices thick-cut bacon, diced
- 6-8 medium carrots, peeled, halved length-wise and cut into 1-1/2″ pieces
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
- 2 tbsp pure Vermont maple syrup, preferably Grade A Dark Robust
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Directions:
- Place bacon in large pan over medium heat, stirring periodically.
- Once bacon has rendered fat, add carrots to the pan and cover, stirring or shaking the pan occasionally.
- After 6-8 minutes, add Brussels sprouts and cover the pan, stirring occasionally.
- When the carrots are browned and the Brussels sprouts are soft and golden brown, drizzle in maple syrup and add the salt. Stir to combine.
Yields 6 servings.