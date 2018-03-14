Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Carrots

By -
0
20

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices thick-cut bacon, diced
  • 6-8 medium carrots, peeled, halved length-wise and cut into 1-1/2″ pieces
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
  • 2 tbsp pure Vermont maple syrup, preferably Grade A Dark Robust
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Place bacon in large pan over medium heat, stirring periodically.
  2. Once bacon has rendered fat, add carrots to the pan and cover, stirring or shaking the pan occasionally.  
  3. After 6-8 minutes, add Brussels sprouts and cover the pan, stirring occasionally.  
  4. When the carrots are browned and the Brussels sprouts are soft and golden brown, drizzle in maple syrup and add the salt. Stir to combine.

Yields 6 servings.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleMaple Biscuits

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.