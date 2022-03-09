Colcannon

Colcannon

Ingredients:

  • 4 russet potatoes (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into large chunks
  • Salt
  • 5 to 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for serving
  • 3 lightly packed cups chopped kale, cabbage, or other leafy greens
  • 3 green onions, minced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup milk or cream

Directions:

  1. Put the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water by at least an inch. Add 2 tablespoons of salt, and bring to a boil.
  2. Boil until the potatoes are fork tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain in a colander.
  3. Return the pot to the stove and set over medium-high heat. Melt the butter in the pot and once it’s hot, add the greens.
  4. Cook the greens for 3-4 minutes, or until they are wilted and have given off some of their water.
  5. Add the green onions and cook 1 minute more.
  6. Pour in the milk or cream, mix well, and add the potatoes. Reduce the heat to medium.
  7. Use a fork or potato masher and mash the potatoes, mixing them up with the greens.
  8. Add salt to taste and serve hot, with a knob of butter in the center.

