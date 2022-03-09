Irish Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 large onion
- 3 medium potatoes
- 2 ounces butter
- 4 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup cream
- salt and pepper to taste
- parsley to garnish
Directions:
- Peel and dice the onion and potatoes. Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook for one minute coating completely in butter.
- Add the potatoes and toss well with the onion and melted butter. Cover the saucepan and sweat the vegetables for 10 minutes, shaking the pot every few minutes to prevent sticking.
- Pour in the stock and simmer the soup for 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Turn off the heat and allow to cool,
- Purée the soup using a hand held blender or in batches in a blender.
- Add the cream and mix well together.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Reheat to serve, and garnish with a swirl of cream and parsley.
