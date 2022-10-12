Creamy Beer Cheese Fondue
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. bacon finely diced
- 1 med. onion, finely diced
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. yellow mustard
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- ⅔ cup beer or apple cider
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 8 oz. pkg. full fat cream cheese
- 8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. pepper, optional
- 2 Tbsp. green onions finely sliced
Directions:
- Melt butter in a cast iron skillet and fry diced bacon and onion over medium heat until translucent. Add mustard and honey and stir well. Let simmer over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the beer or apple cider. Stir well and let simmer until almost all liquid is evaporated.
- In the meantime, you can cut the cream cheese into 1-inch cubes.
- Stir in the milk and heavy whipping cream. Add cream cheese and stir occasionally until the cream cheese is completely melted. This takes about 5 minutes.
- Add seasonings and top with green onions.
- Serve with vegetables, crusty bread, pretzels, beef or chicken tenders.
