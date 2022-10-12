Creamy Beer Cheese Fondue

By -
0
2

Creamy Beer Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. bacon finely diced
  • 1 med. onion, finely diced
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 tsp. yellow mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • ⅔ cup beer or apple cider
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 8 oz. pkg. full fat cream cheese
  • 8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • ½ tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. pepper, optional
  • 2 Tbsp. green onions finely sliced

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a cast iron skillet and fry diced bacon and onion over medium heat until translucent. Add mustard and honey and stir well. Let simmer over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the beer or apple cider. Stir well and let simmer until almost all liquid is evaporated.
  2. In the meantime, you can cut the cream cheese into 1-inch cubes.
  3. Stir in the milk and heavy whipping cream. Add cream cheese and stir occasionally until the cream cheese is completely melted. This takes about 5 minutes.
  4. Add seasonings and top with green onions.
  5. Serve with vegetables, crusty bread, pretzels, beef or chicken tenders.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.