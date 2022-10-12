Spaghetti Carbonara
Ingredients:
- ½ lb. pancetta or thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ⅓ cup dry white wine
- 3 eggs, room temperature, beaten well
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lb. spaghetti
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, flat leaf
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine.
- Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside.
- In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside.
- Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions.
- Drain, reserving about ½ cup of the cooking water.
- Toss pasta with butter. Working quickly, add the hot pasta to the egg mixture and toss to combine.
- Add as much of the cooking water as needed to achieve a coating consistency for the sauce.
- Add pancetta and parsley, toss well and serve.
