Spaghetti Carbonara

By -
0
3

Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb. pancetta or thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ⅓ cup dry white wine
  • 3 eggs, room temperature, beaten well
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb. spaghetti
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, flat leaf

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine.
  2. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside.
  3. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside.
  4. Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions.
  5. Drain, reserving about ½ cup of the cooking water.
  6. Toss pasta with butter. Working quickly, add the hot pasta to the egg mixture and toss to combine.
  7. Add as much of the cooking water as needed to achieve a coating consistency for the sauce.
  8. Add pancetta and parsley, toss well and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.