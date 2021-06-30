Creamy Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 1 Tbsp. light tub margarine
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1 1/4 cups water
- 1 small baking potato, peeled, cut into ½-inch cubes (about 1 cup)
- 1 14.75-ounce can no-salt-added creamed corn, undrained
- 1 1/2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn
- 1-2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 packet (1 teaspoon) salt-free instant chicken bouillon
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper (white preferred)
- 1 cup fat-free half-and-half
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. minced parsley (fresh)
Directions:
- Lightly spray a medium saucepan with cooking spray.
- Melt the margarine over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion and celery for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the onion is soft but not brown, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the water, potato, both corns, sugar, bouillon, salt, and pepper. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the potato is just tender, stirring occasionally.
- Pour the half-and-half into a small bowl. Add the flour, whisking to dissolve. Stir into the soup. Stir in the parsley. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the soup has thickened, stirring frequently.
