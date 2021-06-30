Sweet Corn ‘N Rice Pudding

Sweet Corn ‘N Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs, large
  • 2 c. half and half (milk is OK also)
  • 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 4 Tbsp. sugar (3 Tbsp. if you must use less)
  • 1 8.25-oz. can sweet cream of corn
  • 1-1/2 c. cooked rice
  • Cinnamon/sugar mixture (prepared or 1 tsp. cinnamon to 1 T. sugar)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. In ungreased casserole, whisk first four ingredients. Add corn and rice and combine. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Stir to distribute corn throughout the pudding; sprinkle entire top with cinnamon and sugar mixture and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes or until center does not jiggle.
  3. Serve warm or cold. Serve in plain dessert bowls or in fancy martini glasses for a party dessert. Serve plain or with dollop of whipped cream or light topping.

