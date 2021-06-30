Sweet Corn ‘N Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs, large
- 2 c. half and half (milk is OK also)
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 4 Tbsp. sugar (3 Tbsp. if you must use less)
- 1 8.25-oz. can sweet cream of corn
- 1-1/2 c. cooked rice
- Cinnamon/sugar mixture (prepared or 1 tsp. cinnamon to 1 T. sugar)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In ungreased casserole, whisk first four ingredients. Add corn and rice and combine. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Stir to distribute corn throughout the pudding; sprinkle entire top with cinnamon and sugar mixture and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes or until center does not jiggle.
- Serve warm or cold. Serve in plain dessert bowls or in fancy martini glasses for a party dessert. Serve plain or with dollop of whipped cream or light topping.
