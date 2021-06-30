Fresh Corn, Sage, and Cornbread Casserole
Ingredients:
- 8 cups cubed and toasted cornbread
- 6 (½ inch thick) slices French bread, cubed
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 cups chopped celery
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
- ¼ cup finely minced garden sage leaves (about 20 leaves)
- ½ ttsp. salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 3 eggs, large beaten
Directions:
- Combine cornbread cubes and French bread cubes in a large bowl; toss and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook stirring occasionally, until onion and celery are tender. Add corn, sage, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour vegetable mixture over bread mixture, tossing well. Add broth and eggs, mixing well.
- Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13-x 9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350˚F for 45 minutes. Garnish with sage leaves.
