Creamy Salmon and Edamame Cavatappi with Baby Kale

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 oz cavatappi
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 cups packed baby kale
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 2 oz light brick-style plain cream cheese, cut into cubes
  • 2 oz smoked salmon, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 4 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/2 tsp freshly cracked pepper

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in Dutch oven or large heavy-bottom saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook shallots and garlic for about 2 minutes or until starting to soften. Stir in 1 cup water and milk; bring to boil. Stir in pasta and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Stir in kale, edamame, cream cheese and smoked salmon; cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
  3. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, dill, chives and pepper.

Tip: Substitute reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth for water if desired.

