Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups milk
- 4 oz cavatappi
- Pinch salt
- 2 cups packed baby kale
- 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
- 2 oz light brick-style plain cream cheese, cut into cubes
- 2 oz smoked salmon, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 4 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
- 1/2 tsp freshly cracked pepper
Directions:
- Heat oil in Dutch oven or large heavy-bottom saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook shallots and garlic for about 2 minutes or until starting to soften. Stir in 1 cup water and milk; bring to boil. Stir in pasta and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in kale, edamame, cream cheese and smoked salmon; cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
- Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, dill, chives and pepper.
Tip: Substitute reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth for water if desired.
