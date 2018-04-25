Ingredients:
- 4 oz rigatoni
- 1/2 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 3 tbsp lime juice
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp chili powder
- Pinch each salt and pepper
- 8 oz shredded rotisserie cooked chicken
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 1/4 cup finely crumbled queso fresco cheese
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 green onions, finely sliced
Directions:
- In large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.
- Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice and cumin; set aside.
- Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, jalapeño, garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper for about 5 minutes or until tender.
- Stir in chicken and corn; cook for about 3 minutes or until heated through. Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid, tossing to coat well.
- Remove from heat and stir in yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with queso fresco, cilantro and green onions.
Tip: Substitute crumbled feta cheese for queso fresco if desired.
