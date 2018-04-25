Mexican Street Corn Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz rigatoni
  • 1/2 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 3 tbsp lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • Pinch each salt and pepper
  • 8 oz shredded rotisserie cooked chicken
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 1/4 cup finely crumbled queso fresco cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 green onions, finely sliced

Directions:

  1. In large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.
  2. Meanwhile, stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice and cumin; set aside.
  3. Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook onion, jalapeño, garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper for about 5 minutes or until tender.
  4. Stir in chicken and corn; cook for about 3 minutes or until heated through. Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid, tossing to coat well.
  5. Remove from heat and stir in yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with queso fresco, cilantro and green onions.

Tip: Substitute crumbled feta cheese for queso fresco if desired.

