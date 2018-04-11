Ingredients:
- 6 carrots (about 1 pound), well scrubbed but not peeled
- 1 teaspoon olive or canola oil
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:
- With the help of your adult, turn the oven on and set it to 400 degrees.
- Put the carrots on the cutting board and, with the help of your adult, cut them in thirds. Cut the thinnest end into 2 spears. Cut the two thicker parts into 4 spears each so that you get 10 carrot spears from each carrot.
- Put the spears on the baking sheet, add the oil and salt and, using your clean hands, rub the oil and salt on the carrot pieces until they’re all lightly coated with oil.
- With the help of your adult, transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the carrots are tender and golden brown, about 30 minutes.
- Serve right away.