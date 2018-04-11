Gingered Carrots

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Water
  • 2 cups Carrots, fresh, peeled, sliced diagonally
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice, fresh squeezed, seeds removed or lemon juice, bottled
  • 1 teaspoon Parsley, dried (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon Margarine, unsalted, trans-fat free
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ginger, fresh, grated
  • 1/8 teaspoon Salt, table

Directions:

  1. Add about 1-2 inches of water to a small stockpot with a steamer basket or a double boiler. Bring water to a rolling boil.
  2. Add carrots to the steamer basket or double boiler and cook until carrots are tender, but not mushy, about 9-10 minutes. Heat to 140 °F or higher for at least 15 seconds.
  3. Prepare ginger glaze while carrots are cooking by combining the remaining ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Pour hot steamed carrots into the ginger glaze and stir until honey and margarine melt.
  4. Serve 1/4 cup.

NOTE: The critical control point is to hold the temperature at 140 °F or higher.

