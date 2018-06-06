Easy Cheesy Enchiladas

Ingredients for the Enchiladas:

  • 1 – 4 ounce package nonfat cream cheese
  • 2 cups cooked chicken breast chopped
  • 12 ounces chunky salsa mild
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese reduced fat
  • 10 corn tortillas

Ingredients for the Sauce:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt nonfat
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions:

  1. Heat cream cheese in large skillet over medium heat until soft. Stir in chicken and ½ cup of the salsa; mix well. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese; stir until melted.
  2. Spoon enchilada filling onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in baking dish.
  3. Top with remaining salsa and cheese.
  4. Bake at 350̊ F for about 15 minutes, or until heated through and through. Serve with yogurt sauce.

