Ingredients for the Enchiladas:
- 1 – 4 ounce package nonfat cream cheese
- 2 cups cooked chicken breast chopped
- 12 ounces chunky salsa mild
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese reduced fat
- 10 corn tortillas
Ingredients for the Sauce:
- 2 cups plain yogurt nonfat
- 1 cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions:
- Heat cream cheese in large skillet over medium heat until soft. Stir in chicken and ½ cup of the salsa; mix well. Add 1/2 cup shredded cheese; stir until melted.
- Spoon enchilada filling onto each tortilla; roll up. Place seam side down in baking dish.
- Top with remaining salsa and cheese.
- Bake at 350̊ F for about 15 minutes, or until heated through and through. Serve with yogurt sauce.
