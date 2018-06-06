Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 12 ounces Swiss and caraway cheese, shredded
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Toasted seasoned croutons
- Cracked black pepper (optional)
Directions:
- Melt the butter in a large heavy-bottom soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the onion begins to soften. Sprinkle the flour over the onion and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Gradually add the chicken broth and wine, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, whisking frequently. Decrease the heat to low and add the bay leaf. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaf. Turn off the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Gradually add the cheese, one small handful at a time, stirring until each handful is melted before adding the next handful.
- Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and ground pepper. If the soup is not hot, return to low heat until warmed through.
- Top with the croutons and, if desired, cracked pepper.
