Easy Summer Salad

By -
0
18

Easy Summer Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber, peeled and cubed
  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper

Directions:

  1. Mix cucumber, onions, tomato, and garlic in a large bowl.
  2. Stir in lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper until well mixed.
  3. Serve at room temperature or chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.