Easy Summer Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber, peeled and cubed
- 1 red onion, diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Mix cucumber, onions, tomato, and garlic in a large bowl.
- Stir in lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper until well mixed.
- Serve at room temperature or chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.
