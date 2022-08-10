Asparagus Tomato Stir-Fry

Asparagus Tomato Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 pound fresh asparagus
  • 1/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 Tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 4 green onions
  • 2 roma tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh mushrooms
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Trim asparagus and cut into 1 inch pieces. Combine broth, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, pepper and cornstarch in a small bowl to make sauce. Chop green onions and tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces. Slice mushrooms.
  2. Pour oil into a wok or large skillet and preheat over medium-high heat.
  3. Add asparagus and green onions; stir-fry 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; stir-fry 1 additional minute or until asparagus is tender-crisp.
  4. Push vegetables to the outer sides of the wok. Add sauce in center, cook until thick and bubbly.
  5. Add tomatoes. Stir well and heat through.

