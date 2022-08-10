Asparagus Tomato Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
- 3/4 pound fresh asparagus
- 1/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 Tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 4 green onions
- 2 roma tomatoes
- 1 1/2 cups fresh mushrooms
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Trim asparagus and cut into 1 inch pieces. Combine broth, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, pepper and cornstarch in a small bowl to make sauce. Chop green onions and tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces. Slice mushrooms.
- Pour oil into a wok or large skillet and preheat over medium-high heat.
- Add asparagus and green onions; stir-fry 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; stir-fry 1 additional minute or until asparagus is tender-crisp.
- Push vegetables to the outer sides of the wok. Add sauce in center, cook until thick and bubbly.
- Add tomatoes. Stir well and heat through.
