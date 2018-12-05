Recipe courtesy of Stronger Together Co-op
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup eggnog
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a small mixing bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, mix butter and sugar until creamy, then add egg, vanilla and eggnog; mix well. When liquid mixture is combined, add the flour mixture and stir until well blended.
- Roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness on lightly floured surface. Cut with cookie cutter. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Or roll dough into balls and slightly press on to an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake approximately 8-12 minutes (depending on thickness) or until golden brown on the edges.
Eggnog Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients:
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 4 oz salted butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup eggnog
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
- Using an electric mixer or whisk, whip softened cream cheese and butter together. Whip in vanilla extract. Add half of the eggnog and powdered sugar and mix until blended. Slowly add the remaining eggnog and powdered sugar and mix until combined.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!