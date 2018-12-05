Submitted by: Barbara Borkoski or Barnsville, Oh
Ingredients:
- 2 cups zucchini, peeled and grated
- 2 tsp. soda
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup shortening
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 4 cups flour
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. cloves
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup nuts, raisins, or any combination (optional)
Directions:
- Beat zucchini, soda and shortening. Add eggs, beat well.
- Sift flour and spices (you don’t have to sift them, I just mix them together).
- Beat in dry ingredients, add nuts or raisins (optional).
- Drop by teaspoon on greased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 375°F for 12-15 minutes. Cool and enjoy! Merry Christmas!
