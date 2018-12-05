Zucchini Drop Cookies

7

Submitted by: Barbara Borkoski or Barnsville, Oh

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups zucchini, peeled and grated
  • 2 tsp. soda
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup shortening
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. cloves
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup nuts, raisins, or any combination (optional)

Directions:

  1. Beat zucchini, soda and shortening. Add eggs, beat well.
  2. Sift flour and spices (you don’t have to sift them, I just mix them together).
  3. Beat in dry ingredients, add nuts or raisins (optional).
  4. Drop by teaspoon on greased cookie sheet.
  5. Bake at 375°F for 12-15 minutes. Cool and enjoy! Merry Christmas!

