Garden Fresh Pizza

Yield: 1 Pizza

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1-1/2 cups frozen vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and zucchini

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup marinara or pizza sauce

1 package (14 to 16 ounces) fresh whole wheat pizza dough

1/2 cup shredded cheese

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven according to package directions on pizza dough package. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and oregano; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside. Place frozen vegetables, in medium microwave-safe bowl. Add water; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Cool slightly. Spray 15 x 10-inch rimmed baking pan or 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press and stretch dough to edges of pan. Top with vegetable sauce, cheese, tomatoes and beef mixture. Bake according to package instructions on dough package or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with basil if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Coarsely chopped fresh vegetables can be used in place of frozen vegetables for the pizza sauce. Place vegetables and their cooking liquid into blender or food processor; add marinara sauce. Process until vegetable mixture is smooth. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

