Cheeseburger Mac
Yield: 4 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1-3/4 cups water
- 1 cup dry elbow macaroni
- 6 ounces processed cheese spread, cut into cubes
- 8 to 10 dill pickle slices (optional)
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Stir in water and macaroni; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 9 to 11 minutes or until macaroni is tender.
- Stir in cheese cubes. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef mixture topped with pickle slices, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
