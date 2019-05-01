Cheeseburger Mac

Yield: 4 Servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time:25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1-3/4 cups water

1 cup dry elbow macaroni

6 ounces processed cheese spread, cut into cubes

8 to 10 dill pickle slices (optional)

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in water and macaroni; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 9 to 11 minutes or until macaroni is tender. Stir in cheese cubes. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve beef mixture topped with pickle slices, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

