Stuffed Peppers with Vegetables
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked rice (white or brown)
- 3 bell peppers (green, red, or yellow)
- 10 ounces ground beef
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning (or basil and oregano leaves)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1⁄2 onion (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 chopped zucchini (about 1 cup)
- 1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes with liquid
Directions:
- Cook the rice or prepare instant rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove the stem and seeds.
- In a large skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet), cook the beef until no longer pink. Add seasonings during the last few minutes. Add onion, mushrooms, and zucchini to the skillet. Add a small amount of oil, if needed. Saute until tender. Mix in the tomatoes and rice. Remove from heat.
- Fill the pepper halves with the skillet mixture. Cover the baking dish with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until peppers are tender when poked with a fork. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
