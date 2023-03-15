Glenda’s Rainbow Fruit Tart

Ingredients for the crust:

  • 1 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 10 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1/2 tsp. almond extract

Ingredients for the filling:

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 8-oz. container mascarpone cheese
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 tsp. almond extract

Ingredients for the topping:

  • 1 cup halved strawberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1/3 cup blueberries
  • or your favorite fruit choices
  • 1/4 cup apricot preserves

Directions:

  1. Make crust: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Add melted butter and almond extract and stir until dough forms.
  3. Press mixture into a 10″ tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing dough all the way up the sides and until dough is smooth.
  4. Prick all over with a fork and bake until golden, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool completely.
  5. Make filling: In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
  6. In a large bowl, beat mascarpone and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar, lemon juice and almond extract and beat until no lumps remain.
  7. Fold in whipped cream.
  8. Spread filling over cooled crust and arrange fresh fruit on top.
  9. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat together preserves and 2 teaspoons of water until warmed, 30 seconds.
  10. Brush over tart and refrigerate until well chilled, about two hours.

