Glenda’s Rainbow Fruit Tart
Ingredients for the crust:
- 1 1/3 cup flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 10 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. almond extract
Ingredients for the filling:
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 8-oz. container mascarpone cheese
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 tsp. almond extract
Ingredients for the topping:
- 1 cup halved strawberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/3 cup blueberries
- or your favorite fruit choices
- 1/4 cup apricot preserves
Directions:
- Make crust: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Add melted butter and almond extract and stir until dough forms.
- Press mixture into a 10″ tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing dough all the way up the sides and until dough is smooth.
- Prick all over with a fork and bake until golden, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool completely.
- Make filling: In a medium bowl using a hand mixer, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
- In a large bowl, beat mascarpone and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar, lemon juice and almond extract and beat until no lumps remain.
- Fold in whipped cream.
- Spread filling over cooled crust and arrange fresh fruit on top.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat together preserves and 2 teaspoons of water until warmed, 30 seconds.
- Brush over tart and refrigerate until well chilled, about two hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!