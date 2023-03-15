Galaxy Lemonade

By -
0
12
Butterfly pea flower drink with lime , honey and mint leaf , fresh herbal healthy detox drink

Galaxy Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups boiling water
  • 4 Butterfly Pea Tea bags, available at Walmart or Amazon
  • 4 Tbsp. honey
  • 5 cups prepared lemonade
  • 2 lemons
  • Crushed ice

Directions:

  1. Prepare your hot water and steep tea bags until dark blue, purple color is produced. Add honey and chill the tea for couple of hours.
  2. In a clear glass, fill with crushed ice and pour your lemonade ¾ way to top.
  3. Carefully pour the butterfly tea onto the ice. Mix slightly for a gradient effect.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.