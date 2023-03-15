Galaxy Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 3 cups boiling water
- 4 Butterfly Pea Tea bags, available at Walmart or Amazon
- 4 Tbsp. honey
- 5 cups prepared lemonade
- 2 lemons
- Crushed ice
Directions:
- Prepare your hot water and steep tea bags until dark blue, purple color is produced. Add honey and chill the tea for couple of hours.
- In a clear glass, fill with crushed ice and pour your lemonade ¾ way to top.
- Carefully pour the butterfly tea onto the ice. Mix slightly for a gradient effect.
