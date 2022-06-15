Lemon Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Ingredients for the Cake:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- Zest of 2 lemons
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Ingredients for the Glaze:
- 1 1/3 cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Lemon slices or zest, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a tube pan or bundt pan with butter and flour.
- Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter on high until smooth. Add the sugar and lemon zest and beat until light and creamy, 2-3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, scraping down after each. Mix in the vanilla.
- Add the dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. batter will be thick, do not over mix.
- Spread the cake batter into the prepared cake pan and bake until lightly golden brown and a toothpick inserted comes out with a few moist crumbs, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
- To make the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar and lemon juice. Pour over the cooled cake and garnish with lemon slices or zest, if desired. Let glaze sit up for 15 minutes before slicing.
