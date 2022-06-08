Kentucky Butter Cake with Strawberries & Cream
Ingredients for the Cake:
- 1 cup unsalted butter softened
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs room temperature
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ teaspoon table salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
Ingredients for the Butter Sauce:
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup butter cubed
- ¼ cup water
- ½ tsp. almond extract
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
Ingredients for the Strawberries & Cream:
- 1 pint Fresh Strawberries washed, dried, hulled and chopped
- 1 pint Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp. confectioners’ sugar
- ½ tsp. vanilla
Directions for the Cake:
- Grease and flour (or spray with nonstick baking spray) a 10-inch tube pan. Adjust oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 350°F.
- In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, add the butter and sugar. Cream the mixture, on high speed, until it is pale yellow and light & fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla and almond extracts and beat until incorporated.
- In a different large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Add the flour mixture and the buttermilk alternately to the creamed mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Beat well after each addition.
- Bake at 350°F for 55-75 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a cooling rack set over waxed paper or parchment paper and allow it to cool 15 minutes in the pan. Run a knife around the inside edge and around the edge in the center of the tube. Carefully remove the cake from the pan and set it upright onto the wire rack to cool further.
- Poke holes in the warm cake and evenly spoon ¼ cup Butter Sauce over cake, let stand 5 minutes. Repeat the procedure twice more and brush any remaining sauce over the sides of the cake.
- Cool completely and serve with a large spoonful of Strawberries & Cream. Enjoy!
Directions for the Butter Sauce:
- In a small saucepan set over medium heat, combine sugar, salt, butter and water. Whisk until butter is melted and the sugar and salt are dissolved. Remove from the heat and whisk in almond and vanilla extract.
Directions for the Strawberries & Cream:
- Add the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla to a stand mixer bowl. Whisk until stiff peaks form and transfer to a medium bowl. Fold in the chopped strawberries and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
