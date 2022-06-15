Creamy Lemon Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 4 quart water
  • 2 tablespoon plus 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Meyer lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 3 medium shallots, minced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 pound dried fettuccine
  • 2 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon juice
  • 3 ounces grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, for garnish
  • 1/3 cup Meyer lemon supremes, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Bring 4 quarts water to a rapid boil in a large pot, and season with 2 tablespoons kosher salt.
  2. Meanwhile, heat oil and lemon zest in a large skillet over medium. Add remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt, honey, and shallots, and cook until shallots are softened and oil is hot, about 5 minutes. Whisk in cream. Let simmer 2 minutes.
  3. Cook pasta in the boiling water until al dente.
  4. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid; drain. Add lemon juice to noodles; toss well to combine. The pasta will absorb the juice.
  5. Stir cheese and 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid into skillet with cream sauce.
  6. Add pasta, and toss to coat well. Add remaining 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid if necessary.
  7. Divide among 4 bowls, and garnish with pepper and Meyer lemon supremes.

