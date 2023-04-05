Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • 5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. granulated sugar
  • ½ tsp. sea salt
  • 6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, sugar and salt. Slowly pour in the olive oil, whisking constantly, until emulsified. Stir in chives.
  2. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

