Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. granulated sugar
- ½ tsp. sea salt
- 6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives
Directions:
- In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, sugar and salt. Slowly pour in the olive oil, whisking constantly, until emulsified. Stir in chives.
- Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
