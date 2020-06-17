Marinated Salad

Marinated Salad

Yield: 6 (3/4 cup) serving

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups fresh cauliflower florets
  • 4 cups fresh broccoli florets
  • 1 medium red onion, sliced
  • 1 (8 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 (6 oz.) can pitted ripe olives
  • 1 (4.5 oz.) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 1 (16 oz.) bottle Italian salad dressing

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine first 6 ingredients.
  2. Drizzle with Italian salad dressing. Toss to coat. Cover salad and refrigerate overnight before serving.

