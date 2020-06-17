Marinated Salad
Yield: 6 (3/4 cup) serving
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh cauliflower florets
- 4 cups fresh broccoli florets
- 1 medium red onion, sliced
- 1 (8 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1 (6 oz.) can pitted ripe olives
- 1 (4.5 oz.) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 (16 oz.) bottle Italian salad dressing
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine first 6 ingredients.
- Drizzle with Italian salad dressing. Toss to coat. Cover salad and refrigerate overnight before serving.
