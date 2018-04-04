Ingredients:
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed
- 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
- 7 cups water
- 7 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes, mashed with a spoon
- 1 (15.5 ounce) can kidney beans
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon crumbled dried basil leaves
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup uncooked rotelli pasta (4 ounces)
- Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Squeeze as much moisture as possible from spinach. Mix together with beef, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and pepper. Shape into 1-inch balls. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until very hot. Add a few meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove with slotted spoon and set aside to drain on paper towels. Repeat till all are browned.
- Remove excess oil and add onion to Dutch oven; cook until opaque. Stir in water, bouillon cubes, tomatoes, beans, oregano, and basil. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add carrots and celery; cover and simmer for 10 minutes more. Stir in pasta; cover and simmer until done, about 10 minutes. Add meatballs and heat through, about 5 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with Parmesan cheese.