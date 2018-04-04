Meatball Minestrone

Ingredients:

  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed
  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
  • 7 cups water
  • 7 beef bouillon cubes
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes, mashed with a spoon
  • 1 (15.5 ounce) can kidney beans
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon crumbled dried basil leaves
  • 1 cup sliced carrots
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1 cup uncooked rotelli pasta (4 ounces)
  • Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Squeeze as much moisture as possible from spinach. Mix together with beef, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and pepper. Shape into 1-inch balls. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until very hot. Add a few meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove with slotted spoon and set aside to drain on paper towels. Repeat till all are browned.
  2. Remove excess oil and add onion to Dutch oven; cook until opaque. Stir in water, bouillon cubes, tomatoes, beans, oregano, and basil. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add carrots and celery; cover and simmer for 10 minutes more. Stir in pasta; cover and simmer until done, about 10 minutes. Add meatballs and heat through, about 5 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with Parmesan cheese.

