Moist! Orange Raised Doughnuts

Originally published on: October 14, 1993
Yield: 5 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1 cake yeast
  • 1 pt. milk
  • 7 cups flour
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/2 orange rind
  • juice of 1 orange
  • 1 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Scald milk and cool to lukewarm; dissolve yeast as directed on package. Put yeast into milk; add 2 cups flour. Mix and let stand for 30 minutes, covered.
  2. Add egg yolks, egg, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, orange rind, juice and salt. Blend. Add remaining flour gradually and mix. Let raise until double in bulk.
  3. Roll 1/2 inch thick; cut. Let raise again 30 minutes.
  4. Fry in deep fat. Sugar or ice doughnuts.

