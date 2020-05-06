Moist! Orange Raised Doughnuts
Originally published on: October 14, 1993
Yield: 5 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1 cake yeast
- 1 pt. milk
- 7 cups flour
- 4 egg yolks
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 orange rind
- juice of 1 orange
- 1 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Scald milk and cool to lukewarm; dissolve yeast as directed on package. Put yeast into milk; add 2 cups flour. Mix and let stand for 30 minutes, covered.
- Add egg yolks, egg, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, orange rind, juice and salt. Blend. Add remaining flour gradually and mix. Let raise until double in bulk.
- Roll 1/2 inch thick; cut. Let raise again 30 minutes.
- Fry in deep fat. Sugar or ice doughnuts.
