No-Bake Pumpkin Cream Pie

Ingredients for Crust:

  • 2 1/2 Cups Gluten-Free Honey Nut O’s cereal
  • 3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar firmly packed
  • 1/3 Cup Butter melted

Ingredients for Filling:

  • 1 Package cream cheese (8oz), softened
  • 1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Cup Canned Pumpkin not pie mix
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoons Cinnamon ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Ginger ground
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Cloves ground
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Nutmeg ground
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
  • 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream whipped

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Using food processor, finely crush cereal.
  2. In medium bowl, mix crushed cereal and brown sugar with fork. Stir in melted butter until well mixed. Place cereal mixture in ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Press cereal mixture evenly against bottom and sides of pie plate. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
  3. In large bowl, beat cream cheese and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add pumpkin, spices and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread evenly in pie crust. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

