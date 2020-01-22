No-Bake Pumpkin Cream Pie
Ingredients for Crust:
- 2 1/2 Cups Gluten-Free Honey Nut O’s cereal
- 3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar firmly packed
- 1/3 Cup Butter melted
Ingredients for Filling:
- 1 Package cream cheese (8oz), softened
- 1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 Cup Canned Pumpkin not pie mix
- 1 1/2 Teaspoons Cinnamon ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon Ginger ground
- 1/8 Teaspoon Cloves ground
- 1/8 Teaspoon Nutmeg ground
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
- 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream whipped
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Using food processor, finely crush cereal.
- In medium bowl, mix crushed cereal and brown sugar with fork. Stir in melted butter until well mixed. Place cereal mixture in ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Press cereal mixture evenly against bottom and sides of pie plate. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
- In large bowl, beat cream cheese and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Add pumpkin, spices and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Spread evenly in pie crust. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.
