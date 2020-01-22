“Sweet” Potato Fries



Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 2 large sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds total, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch wedges )
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup Brown Sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. Place potatoes in a bowl and add oil; toss to coat. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
  3. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes or until potatoes are soft.

