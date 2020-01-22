“Sweet” Potato Fries
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 2 large sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds total, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch wedges )
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place potatoes in a bowl and add oil; toss to coat. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes or until potatoes are soft.
