Old-Fashioned Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 c. sugar
  • 1 1/2 c. fresh lemon juice (from about 10 lemons), plus 2 lemons, sliced
  • Berries and fresh mint sprigs, for serving

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan, combine sugar and 1 1/2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the sugar dissolves, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.

  2. In a large pitcher, combine lemon juice, 1 1/2 cups sugar syrup, and 4 cups cold water (add remaining sugar syrup to adjust sweetness, if desired). Refrigerate until chilled.

