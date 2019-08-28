Old-Fashioned Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 c. sugar
- 1 1/2 c. fresh lemon juice (from about 10 lemons), plus 2 lemons, sliced
- Berries and fresh mint sprigs, for serving
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar and 1 1/2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the sugar dissolves, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.
- In a large pitcher, combine lemon juice, 1 1/2 cups sugar syrup, and 4 cups cold water (add remaining sugar syrup to adjust sweetness, if desired). Refrigerate until chilled.
