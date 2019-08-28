Buffalo Chicken Tortilla Roll Ups

Buffalo Chicken Tortilla Roll Ups

Ingredients:

  • 2 cup shredded cooked chicken
  • 8 ounces light cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup Buffalo wings sauce
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • 1 cup cheedar cheese, shredded
  • 2 tablespoon sour cream
  • 4 (6 inch) large flour tortillas at room temp.
  • 2-3 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine the blue cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and the cheddar cheese; add chicken and buffalo wings sauce.
  2. Lay a tortilla out on a plate and spread an even layer of the chicken and cheese mixture all the way to the edges (about 2 to 3 tbsp).
  3. Roll up tortilla tightly and place on a plate and then repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Chill for 2 hours.
  4. Slice each rolled tortilla into 1-inch slices. Garnish with sliced green onion.

