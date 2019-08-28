Buffalo Chicken Tortilla Roll Ups
Ingredients:
- 2 cup shredded cooked chicken
- 8 ounces light cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup Buffalo wings sauce
- 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup cheedar cheese, shredded
- 2 tablespoon sour cream
- 4 (6 inch) large flour tortillas at room temp.
- 2-3 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl combine the blue cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and the cheddar cheese; add chicken and buffalo wings sauce.
- Lay a tortilla out on a plate and spread an even layer of the chicken and cheese mixture all the way to the edges (about 2 to 3 tbsp).
- Roll up tortilla tightly and place on a plate and then repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Chill for 2 hours.
- Slice each rolled tortilla into 1-inch slices. Garnish with sliced green onion.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!