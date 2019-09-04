Honey-Graham Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat or graham flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine, melted
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
- 1/4 cup nonfat milk
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
- 1/4 cup honey
- 3 cups assorted sliced or whole fresh fruits
- toasted coconut or granola, optional
- honey or chocolate syrup
Directions:
- To make crust: In a large bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt; mix well.
- In a small bowl, mix together melted butter, honey and vanilla; stir into flour mixture. Stir in egg yolk and milk; form into ball with hands.
- Place on a lightly greased pizza pan or baking sheet. With floured hands, press dough to form 12-inch circle.
- Bake at 375°F for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.
- To make topping: In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and honey; mix until well blended.
- To serve: Spread topping onto crust to within 1/2 inch of edge. Arrange fruit over top; sprinkle with toasted coconut and drizzle with honey, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!