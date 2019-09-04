Honey-Graham Fruit Pizza

Honey-Graham Fruit Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat or graham flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup nonfat milk
  • 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 cups assorted sliced or whole fresh fruits
  • toasted coconut or granola, optional
  • honey or chocolate syrup

Directions:

  1. To make crust: In a large bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt; mix well.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together melted butter, honey and vanilla; stir into flour mixture. Stir in egg yolk and milk; form into ball with hands.
  3. Place on a lightly greased pizza pan or baking sheet. With floured hands, press dough to form 12-inch circle.
  4. Bake at 375°F for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.
  5. To make topping: In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and honey; mix until well blended.
  6. To serve:  Spread topping onto crust to within 1/2 inch of edge. Arrange fruit over top; sprinkle with toasted coconut and drizzle with honey, if desired.

