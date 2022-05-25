Old Fashioned Potato Salad

By -
0
27

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 5 potatoes
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • ½ cup sweet pickle relish
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. prepared mustard
  • ¼ tsp. garlic salt
  • ¼ tsp. celery salt
  • ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool, peel and chop.
  • While potatoes cook, place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
  • Combine the potatoes, eggs, celery, onion, relish, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic salt, celery salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Mix together well and refrigerate until chilled.

    • STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.