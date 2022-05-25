Mediterranean Cauliflower Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 head raw cauliflower cut into florets
- 1 whole bunch parsley stems partially removed
- 3 to 4 Roma tomatoes very small diced or chopped
- 1 English cucumber hot house cucumber, chopped
- ½ red onion finely chopped
- 1 to 2 garlic cloves minced
- Kosher salt and pepper
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions:Place the cauliflower florets in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade. Pulse a few times until the cauliflower turns rice-like in texture.Transfer the finely chopped cauliflower into a larger bowl. Add the parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Give the salad a quick toss to combine.Now, add the minced garlic and season with salt and pepper. Finish with fresh lemon juice and a good drizzle of extra virgin olive oil (about 2 Tbsp). Give the salad one more good toss to combine.For best results, set the cauliflower salad aside for a few minutes before serving to allow the cauliflower to soften and absorb some of the dressing. You can also cover and chill for later. Enjoy!
