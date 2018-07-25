Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder sifted
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 4 1/2 cups whole milk
- 2 eggs
- 4 egg yolks
- 10 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chopped
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into small pieces
Directions:
- Combine the sugar, cocoa powder, flour and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in ½ cup of milk until a smooth paste forms. Set aside.
- Heat the remaining 4 cups of milk in a saucepan over low heat until it comes to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally to keep it from sticking. Whisk ¼ cup of the hot milk into the cocoa paste until blended. Add the cocoa mixture to the saucepan and whisk until combined with the milk. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring frequently, until fairly thick, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and yolks together until well blended. Very slowly and whisking constantly, add one cup of the warm chocolate mixture into the eggs until combined and smooth. Add this mixture to the saucepan, whisking constantly until thick and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the chopped chocolate and butter, whisking until smooth.
- Pour the pudding into eight custard cups or large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until set, about 2 to 3 hours. Makes 8 servings.