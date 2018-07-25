Ingredients:
- 1 cup black beans drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 3 ounces prune puree (find this in baby food isle)
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 2 egg whites
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate baking bits (mini chips works best)
- 1/2 cup white whole wheat flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Spray a 9X9 inch square pan with cooking spray. In a blender, puree the beans with the oil and prune puree. Add the eggs, cocoa, sugar and vanilla.
- Melt half the chocolate chips in the microwave in a microwaveable safe-bowl. Add to the blender. Blend on medium-high until smooth.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the blender and pulse until just incorporated.
- Stir in half of the pomegranate seeds into the batter.
- Pour into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips and pomegranate seeds.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean. Sprinkle brownies with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.