Orange Upside-Down Cake
Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic clevelandclinic.org
Yield: 1 cake
Orange layer:
- 1 large thin-skinned orange, such as Valenci
- ¼ cup sugar
Polenta cake layer:
- 2 tablespoons skim milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ½-ounce package active dry yeast
- 2 large eggs, separated, plus 2 additional large egg whites
- 2 tablespoons trans-free margarine
- 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup stone-ground yellow cornmeal
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
- Wash the orange. Cut off and discard the ends. Cut the orange crosswise into slices about ¼ inch thick. Remove any seeds.
- Put in the skillet, add ¼ cup water, and sprinkle with sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, gently stirring to keep the fruit from sticking. Cook until the liquid is almost gone and the orange slices are carmelized. With a fork, move the orange slices into an attractive pattern in the bottom of the skillet.
- In a small saucepan, heat the milk until warm but not hot. Remove from heat and add 1 teaspoon of the sugar and the yeast. Stir until the yeast is dissolved. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat together the 2 egg yolks, the remaining sugar and the margarine until pale yellow and thick. Add the orange zest and vanilla; mix well. Sift the cornmeal into the egg mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in the yeast mixture, which should now be frothy.
- In a clean bowl, beat all 4 egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Stir a third of the beaten whites into the cornmeal mixture. Carefully fold in the remaining whites. Spoon the batter in dollops over the oranges slices in the skillet. Smooth the top.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out clean. Run a knife between the sides of the skillet and the cake. Cool on a rack for 10 minutes.
- Hold a flat serving plate over the skillet and invert the cake. Serve while still warm.
NOTE: If you can’t find a Valencia orange in your market, substitute a navel orange and peel it before slicing.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!