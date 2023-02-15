Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. oil, for cooking
- Toppings: banana, peanut butter, jelly, crushed peanuts
Directions:
- Put the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl, stir in the wet ingredients and mix until a smooth batter forms.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan or griddle, until it starts to sizzle.
- Once sizzling, add ¼ cup of batter to the pan or griddle. Cook until bubbles start to form on the top of the pancake, and then flip and cook the other side for a minute more.
- Repeat this step with the rest of the batter.
- Top with your favorite topping.
