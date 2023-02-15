Oreo Cookie Pops

Oreo Cookie Pops

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Oreo cookies
  • 12 oz. dark chocolate melting discs
  • 12 oz. white chocolate melting discs
  • Sprinkles
  • Lollipop sticks

Directions:

  1. Gather all ingredients together. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. Place chocolate melts into separate bowls and heat in the microwave oven for 1 minute and stir and then heat further at 20-second intervals, until completely melted.
  3. Place the cookies on a plate and heat in the microwave for 10 seconds to soften the cream filling.
  4. Gently twist the cookies apart. Push the lollipop sticks into the cream filling and place half a teaspoon of chocolate onto the cream filling. Place the cookies back together. Leave to set for a few minutes.
  5. Dip each Oreo pop into melted chocolate and place on baking paper. Top with sprinkles of your choice and leave to set for 10 minutes.
  6. To display your Oreo pops, you can buy some florist’s foam and cover it with decorative paper. Then poke your pops into the foam and serve.

