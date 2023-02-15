Oreo Cookie Pops
Ingredients:
- 1 package Oreo cookies
- 12 oz. dark chocolate melting discs
- 12 oz. white chocolate melting discs
- Sprinkles
- Lollipop sticks
Directions:
- Gather all ingredients together. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
- Place chocolate melts into separate bowls and heat in the microwave oven for 1 minute and stir and then heat further at 20-second intervals, until completely melted.
- Place the cookies on a plate and heat in the microwave for 10 seconds to soften the cream filling.
- Gently twist the cookies apart. Push the lollipop sticks into the cream filling and place half a teaspoon of chocolate onto the cream filling. Place the cookies back together. Leave to set for a few minutes.
- Dip each Oreo pop into melted chocolate and place on baking paper. Top with sprinkles of your choice and leave to set for 10 minutes.
- To display your Oreo pops, you can buy some florist’s foam and cover it with decorative paper. Then poke your pops into the foam and serve.
