Sausage Gravy
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. roll bulk Italian sausage
- 1/3 cup flour
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 3½ cups milk
- 2 Tbsp. garlic rosemary seasoning blend
- 2 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Crumble and cook sausage in high sided frying pan until well browned.
- Remove grease and sprinkle sausage with flour; mix well to cover sausage.
- Add butter to pan. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes in the pan to cook out the flour taste.
- Add milk and seasonings. Simmer until well blended and a good consistency.
- Serve over biscuits or French fries!
