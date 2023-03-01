Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. roll bulk Italian sausage
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 3½ cups milk
  • 2 Tbsp. garlic rosemary seasoning blend
  • 2 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. Crumble and cook sausage in high sided frying pan until well browned.
  2. Remove grease and sprinkle sausage with flour; mix well to cover sausage.
  3. Add butter to pan. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes in the pan to cook out the flour taste.
  4. Add milk and seasonings. Simmer until well blended and a good consistency.
  5. Serve over biscuits or French fries!

