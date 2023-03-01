Spaghetti Sauce
Submitted by: Tammy Rowland of Lynchburg, VA
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. hamburger, or more (See Note)
- 1 lg. onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper
- 1½ Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1½ tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. basil
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 46 oz. tomato juice
- 29 oz. crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce
Directions:
- Brown hamburger onion, and green pepper and drain well.
- In a small bowl, mix together sugar, salt, pepper, chili powder, oregano and basil.
- Add mixture to drained hamburger, along with remaining ingredients.
- Simmer for 1½ to 2 hours.
NOTE: If you want a meatier sauce, use two pounds of hamburger.
