Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. hamburger, or more (See Note)
  • 1 lg. onion, chopped
  • 1 green pepper
  • 1½ Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1½ tsp. oregano
  • 1 tsp. basil
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 46 oz. tomato juice
  • 29 oz. crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce

Directions:

  1. Brown hamburger onion, and green pepper and drain well.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together sugar, salt, pepper, chili powder, oregano and basil.
  3. Add mixture to drained hamburger, along with remaining ingredients.
  4. Simmer for 1½ to 2 hours.

NOTE: If you want a meatier sauce, use two pounds of hamburger.

