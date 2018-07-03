Ingredients:
- 1 pound pizza dough
- 1-1/2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese
- 4 ounces diced pancetta (can also use bacon or ham if pancetta is not available), cooked and drained
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- Lightly flour a work surface. Pat and stretch dough into a 10 x 14-inch oval; place on a large baking sheet. With a fork, pierce dough in several places.
- Leaving a 1-inch border, sprinkle dough with half the mozzarella, the gorgonzola, pancetta and red onion.
- Bake until crust is golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.
- Sprinkle blueberries and remaining mozzarella over pizza; bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown, about 2 minutes longer.
- Remove from oven; top with basil and pepper.
