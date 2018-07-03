Savory Blueberry Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound pizza dough
  • 1-1/2 cups grated mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese
  • 4 ounces diced pancetta (can also use bacon or ham if pancetta is not available), cooked and drained
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  2. Lightly flour a work surface. Pat and stretch dough into a 10 x 14-inch oval; place on a large baking sheet. With a fork, pierce dough in several places.
  3. Leaving a 1-inch border, sprinkle dough with half the mozzarella, the gorgonzola, pancetta and red onion.
  4. Bake until crust is golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.
  5. Sprinkle blueberries and remaining mozzarella over pizza; bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown, about 2 minutes longer.
  6. Remove from oven; top with basil and pepper.

